19:31 26.08.2025

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the procedure for crossing the state border: men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border freely during martial law, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"This applies to all citizens of the appropriate age," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the Prime Minister, this decision also applies to citizens who, for various reasons, found themselves abroad. We want Ukrainians to maintain ties with Ukraine as much as possible. The changes will come into effect the day after the official publication of the resolution.

