18:02 26.08.2025

EU ministers to discuss military support for Ukraine at informal meeting in Copenhagen on Friday

EU defence ministers will discuss a number of topics, including military support for Ukraine from the EU, at an informal meeting of defence and foreign ministers, the so-called "Gymnich meeting," which will be held this year on August 28-30 in Copenhagen, according to the website of the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU.

"The meeting of the ministers of defence is planned on 28 and 29 August. On August 28 the ministers are invited for a pre-event on defence followed by a social dinner at Frederiksberg Palace. The informal meeting is planned for the 29 August and will provide an opportunity for a strategic discussion of the EU’s security and defence cooperation, particularly with regard to the EU’s military support to Ukraine and defence readiness," the report notes.

In particular, on August 29, working sessions will be held on EU military support for Ukraine, on European defense readiness, and then a working lunch on EU military missions and operations.

Anitta Hipper, the official representative of the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said at a briefing in Brussels that at the Gymnich, they would discuss how to increase pressure on Russia, how to further support Ukraine so that it would be stable as possible.

According to her, this was also the topic of discussion on August 25 in a telephone conversation between Kallas and a number of EU foreign ministers, as well as Ukraine, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Hipper added that the main principle of security guarantees remains Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and there should be no restrictions on this for the Ukrainian armed forces, in particular with regard to assistance from third countries.

The meeting of foreign ministers is scheduled for August 29 and August 30. Four working sessions are scheduled for Saturday, their topics have not been announced.

