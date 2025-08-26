Sybiha, colleagues from Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands hold first meeting of new format of Ukraine-Benelux cooperation in Odesa

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held multilateral negotiations in Odesa with Foreign Ministers of Belgium Maxime Prévot, Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and Director General for European Affairs of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heleen Bakker.

"Despite Russian terror, Odesa residents demonstrate resilience, and Odesa region lives, develops and attracts investments. At one time, a Dutch architect created the first master plan of Odssa. A Belgian entrepreneur built the first tram lines and one of the symbols of the city - Arcadia. Today, Odesa is a place where the spirit of Ukrainian and European freedom and unity is not only an ideal, but also an everyday reality," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quotes Sibiga.

Minister Sybiha stated that "the Ukraine-Benelux format will deepen our partnership with each of the three countries and bring our cooperation to a fundamentally new level."

The Foreign Minister shared with his colleagues the vision of the Ukrainian side regarding the results of the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, and also informed them of Ukraine's desire to end the war as soon as possible and put an end to Russian aggression.

The Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening a coordinated sanctions policy against the aggressor state. He also added that one of the key levers is Russia's frozen assets, which should be fully utilized to support Ukraine now.