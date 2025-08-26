Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:04 26.08.2025

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with delegation of parliamentary network United for Ukraine

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with a delegation of the international parliamentary network United for Ukraine (U4U), during which they discussed, in particular, security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Today, I met with the delegation of the international parliamentary network United for Ukraine. I thanked them for their consistent political support of our country. This is very important now, during the war, and it will be no less important afterward. We all want a just and lasting peace. We discussed the future of Ukraine, security guarantees, and the outcomes of the meetings in Washington. Separately, we also focused on how frozen Russian assets can be used for Ukraine’s recovery,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He noted that “a united voice and a common position in Europe are of particular importance.”

“A united voice and a common position in Europe are of particular importance. I am grateful to the parliamentarians for their support and shared vision that Ukraine must be part of the European Union,” the President emphasized.

The global network United for Ukraine (U4U) currently unites about 400 representatives of national parliaments in Europe, the United States, Canada and other democratic countries. The network was created after the start of the Russian full-scale invasion on the initiative of the then MEP Andrius Kubilius, who is now the European Commissioner for Defence and Space. The key goal of United for Ukraine is to consolidate political efforts and put pressure on national governments and international institutions to provide Ukraine with weapons, increase sanctions pressure on Russia and invest in Ukrainian reconstruction.

Tags: #zelenskyy #meeting #united_for_ukraine

