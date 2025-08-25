Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

On Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with a Romanian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Liviu-Ionut Moșteanu, during which, in particular, they discussed security issues, European integration and the restoration of Ukraine.

"A meaningful meeting with the Romanian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Liviu-Ionut Moșteanu. We discussed key areas: defense and security - we highly appreciate Romania's assistance, in particular, we are considering joint production of drones and weapons; reconstruction - Romanian partners are interested in projects in transport, energy, border infrastructure, as well as in financing SMEs; experience of EU funds - we agreed to cooperate more actively in attracting European funding; border - modernization of existing and opening of new checkpoints together with Moldova," Svyrydenko said in a note about the meeting on Telegram.

As the Prime Minister noted, the parties attached special weight to the issue of Ukraine's European integration. "We are technically ready to open the first three negotiating clusters and count on Romania's support so that Ukraine and Moldova move along this path together," Svyrydenko noted.