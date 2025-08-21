Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

Participants in military operations will have the opportunity to receive an additional 14 days of leave that were inactive during martial law, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, commenting on the law signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on guaranteed leave for military personnel.

"Today, the President signed a law that gives military personnel the right to a guaranteed vacation for 15 out of 30 days of annual basic vacation, the remaining 15 days are provided depending on the capabilities of the unit ... Contract soldiers aged 18-24 who do not have a higher education and are studying will now have the right to leave to take exams. Let me also remind you that the Law comes into force one month after the date of its publication," Palisa wrote on Telegram on Thursday.