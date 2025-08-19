Four countries from IT coalition transfer laptops, charging stations, other equipment worth EUR 10 mln to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received another delivery of equipment from the IT coalition in July and August worth a total of EUR 10 million, financed by Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium and Estonia, the defense ministry’s website reported on Tuesday.

"This time, the partners transferred: 6,948 laptops for the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for the information and communication systems Oberih, Impulse and the Medical Information System; 318 charging stations; 2,304 communication equipment; 442 monitors; equipment for the data processing centers of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine; network equipment for the infrastructure of ICS Oberih; routers, switches, licenses and other equipment for the implementation of software-oriented networks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

A separate delivery of 1,000 routers was received from Latvia for the amount of over EUR 77,000.

The Ministry of Defense noted that this is the fourth and fifth delivery from the IT coalition in 2025. In January, within the framework of the initiative, Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg transferred equipment worth EUR 3.3 million to Ukraine, in February – EUR 7.5 million, and in April – about EUR 2 million.

"Thanks to the new supply from the IT coalition countries, we will be able to technically provide the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in which digital products and services are being implemented," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk.

The IT coalition is one of the capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the Ramstein format). It supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity. Currently, the coalition includes Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Japan. The coalition leaders are Estonia and Luxembourg.