Defense Ministry allocates additional UAH 2.1 bln to order drones, other equipment through DOT-Chain Defense

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion for the ordering of drones and other equipment by Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades through DOT-Chain Defense. Since the marketplace's launch, the Ministry of Defense has allocated nearly UAH 6.3 billion for these purchases, the ministry's press service reported on its website on Thursday.

"The marketplace format allows teams to independently select the drones and other equipment they need using allocated funds, while the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense handles all support—from contracting to payment," the message notes.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the average delivery time for FPV drones through DOT-Chain Defense from order to receipt by the brigade is 10 days.

"In the coming months, the Defense Procurement Agency also plans to launch a drone designer feature in DOT-Chain Defense. This will allow military personnel to independently select drone configurations for specific combat missions, combining relevant components such as camera type, frequencies, flight altitude, and so on. The team has now completed the first stage of development, adapting existing functionality, and is working on integrating it into the IT system," the Ministry of Defense reported.

In July 2025, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense launched a pilot project for a digital marketplace for military procurement, DOT-Chain Defense. This platform allows units to directly order the necessary weapons (initially drones, electronic warfare systems, and robotic systems), while the Defense Procurement Agency handles bureaucratic matters and payments. The project aims to expedite the delivery of weapons to the front, reducing the time from months to a matter of days. By October, 130 brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had gained access to the platform.