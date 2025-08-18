Casualty count rises to 17 after Russia attacks Zaporizhia

The number of casualties from the enemy strike on Zaporizhia has increased to 17 people, with one person in serious condition, the head of the Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"The number of casualties from the enemy strike on Zaporizhia has increased to 17 people," he wrote in a telegram on Monday.

According to Fedorov, the enemy strike "set fire to shops and a bus stop, damaged a minibus, residential buildings and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises."

"Police and rescuers pulled a person with burns from the abyss formed by the explosion. Medics are fighting for her life," Fedorov added.

As reported, the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike on Zaporizhia on Monday morning. According to Fedorov, residential buildings, enterprise buildings, and commercial premises were damaged by the blast wave and debris.