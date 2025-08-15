Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:19 15.08.2025

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

1 min read
Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to personally meet and greet Vladimir Putin when he arrives at the Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, with a red carpet being rolled out for Putin's arrival, NBC reported on Friday, citing two senior U.S. presidential administration officials.

“Officials stressed the exact details and stagecraft of the meeting’s movements are being finalized,” the message reads.

Trump is not expected to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders before Friday’s meeting, according to a third senior administration official. It’s unclear, however, whether that could change during his lengthy 7-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage, Alaska.

According to the White House schedule of events, Trump plans to fly to Alaska at 6:45 a.m. local time (1:45 p.m. Kyiv time).

Tags: #putin #trump #alaska

