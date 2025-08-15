Russian military kill two residents of Donetsk region in past 24 hours – authorities

The Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk region over the past 24 hours on Thursday, reported chairman of Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, the Russians killed two people in Kostiantynivka and Vyrivka. Another seven people were injured.

The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region (3,412 dead and 7,832 injured) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.