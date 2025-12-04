Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:42 04.12.2025

Peace agreement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Cyprus

2 min read
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

A peace agreement to end the war must be based on full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peace efforts must help advance effective support, said Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

"We emphasized our clear position that a peace agreement must be based on the principles of the United Nations Charter and on full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I also noted that peace efforts must help advance effective and substantial support for Ukraine from the European Union," Christodoulides said during media statements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

According to Christodoulides, during the meeting, the leaders discussed Cyprus's continued presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026. He specifically noted their shared desire to further develop relations between the two countries. He also emphasized the importance of European sanctions against Russia and the need to deepen them.

The President of Cyprus also briefed Zelenskyy on the "Cyprus issue" and the protection of Cyprus' territorial integrity.

"Unfortunately, we understand perfectly well what a military invasion and what a military occupation, is. And it's precisely this common ground, where we share the commonality of having lived through life together ... This is precisely what allows us to see the prospects and the path we can take to help Ukraine. And everyone must be heard, every voice must be heard," Christodoulides emphasized.

He assured of continued support for Ukraine, in particular, Cyprus will do everything possible to help Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

"We must advance the enlargement of the European Union, strengthening, among other things, our collective security and our democratic resilience, which is important for Ukraine and the European Union. And all of this will now support the further development of the European Union and its prospects," the Cypriot President added.

Tags: #christodoulides

