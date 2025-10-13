As part of anti-Russia sanctions synchronization, Ukraine enacts 8 packages covering 281 individuals, 633 legal entities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukraine has synchronized its sanctions documents with Japan's in an effort to put pressure on the Russian Federation, the corresponding document was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We continue our sanctions work and coordinate closely with our partners. We value that Ukrainian proposals regarding sanctions are taken into account by partners when they prepare their packages… Today, we synchronized sanctions with Japan—I signed the relevant decree. The sanctions list includes CEOs and companies that generate profits for Russia’s war machine, supply weapons, critical components, and equipment," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, since June of this year alone, "we have already implemented eight sanction packages within our jurisdiction, aligning sanctions with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and all EU sanction packages. In total, 281 individuals and 633 legal entities have been included, and they are significant actors."

"We are also pushing for new sanction steps, in particular, the 19th EU sanction package," he added.

"In fact, sanctions against Russia for this war have already become a global form of interaction that restores the real power of justice. The impact of these international sanctions is being felt in Russia and there will be even greater pressure over this war," President Zelenskyy noted.