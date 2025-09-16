Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:26 16.09.2025

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

2 min read
Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Ukraine will receive $88 million in financing under the World Bank's "Resilient and Inclusive Supply Chain Enhancement" (RISE) project to support the private sector, the funds are provided at the expense of a guarantee from the Japanese government from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

"As a result of the conclusion of the above-mentioned agreement, it is planned to attract $80 million to the general fund of the state budget ($8 million - capitalization of interest on the loan, which will be used to pay a one-time fee and a commitment fee)," the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to it, the signatory of the loan agreement from Ukraine was Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, and Bob Saum, Regional Director for Eastern Europe, from the World Bank.

The RISE project is aimed at solving critical problems that hinder the resilience, growth and sustainable development of the private sector. The implementation of the project is planned for 2024-2027. The total amount of financing for the implementation period is planned to be more than $1 billion, of which $593 million has been pre-allocated.

The Ministry of Finance also emphasized that the total budget assistance from Japan attracted through the World Bank mechanisms has exceeded $8.7 billion since February 2022.

Tags: #assistance #financial #japan

MORE ABOUT

22:06 11.09.2025
Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

19:30 10.09.2025
MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

19:53 09.09.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

20:29 20.08.2025
Austria to allocate additional EUR 2 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Austria to allocate additional EUR 2 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

16:12 11.08.2025
Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

14:15 11.08.2025
Ukraine's National Bank fines Lineura Ukraine UAH 9.6 mln, warns Ukrposhta over inadequate financial monitoring

Ukraine's National Bank fines Lineura Ukraine UAH 9.6 mln, warns Ukrposhta over inadequate financial monitoring

17:26 06.08.2025
Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko

Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko

20:20 05.08.2025
Subject of National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan is gratitude to intl partners – Svyrydenko

Subject of National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan is gratitude to intl partners – Svyrydenko

19:53 05.08.2025
Ukraine counts on Japan's leadership role in post-war reconstruction – Sybiha at EXPO 2025

Ukraine counts on Japan's leadership role in post-war reconstruction – Sybiha at EXPO 2025

10:51 05.08.2025
In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

LATEST

Draft state budget for 2026 provides for financing State Tourism Agency at 2025 level

Concession of Chornomorsk port attracts interest of over 40 intl port operators and investors - Ministry of Development

Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

NovaPay enters EU market with help of Polish Quicko

Ukrainian startup Swarmer raises $15 million in round A to develop AI drone swarms

Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

Draft state budget for 2026 provides 63.9% increase in funding for cultural fund

NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

State Film Agency funding held flat in draft 2026 budget

Cabinet confirms macro forecast for 2025, expects GDP growth of 2.4% in 2026

AD
AD