Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 05.08.2025

Two killed, injured due to enemy strike in Sumy region on Tues – military administration

1 min read
Two killed, injured due to enemy strike in Sumy region on Tues – military administration

The enemy struck an agricultural enterprise in Pischansky starostat of Sumy community: as a result of the hit, there are two killed, there are also injured people, said head of Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

The relevant services are working on the scene, the victims are receiving all the necessary assistance, the head of the Administration wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Tags: #struck #serhiy_kryvosheyenko #sumy

MORE ABOUT

14:32 04.08.2025
USF strikes fuel depot at Sochi airport in Russia

USF strikes fuel depot at Sochi airport in Russia

20:02 01.08.2025
Due to enemy shelling at Sumy station, Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train damaged, passengers safe – Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to enemy shelling at Sumy station, Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train damaged, passengers safe – Ukrzaliznytsia

15:06 30.07.2025
New Russian attack hits Sumy administration building, leaving casualties

New Russian attack hits Sumy administration building, leaving casualties

13:58 30.07.2025
Fire breaks out due to enemy strike on outskirts of Kharkiv, three people injured

Fire breaks out due to enemy strike on outskirts of Kharkiv, three people injured

09:15 30.07.2025
In Kharkiv region, six dead, eight injured in 24 hours due to enemy shelling

In Kharkiv region, six dead, eight injured in 24 hours due to enemy shelling

16:59 26.07.2025
Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

16:22 22.07.2025
Russians strike Sumy, one person killed – police

Russians strike Sumy, one person killed – police

12:44 22.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

20:41 14.07.2025
Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

16:16 14.07.2025
One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

General Staff records 151 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Ten people, incl two children, injured in Lozova as result of Russian attack, one person dies –Emergency Service

LATEST

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Invaders' losses in Ukraine decreasing since March, but have already reached 1.05 mln killed and wounded - British intelligence

Pakistan rejects involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine – MFA

GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated

Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

VII Summer School of First Aid of Ukrainian Red Cross starts

AD
AD