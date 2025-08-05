10:58 05.08.2025
Two killed, injured due to enemy strike in Sumy region on Tues – military administration
The enemy struck an agricultural enterprise in Pischansky starostat of Sumy community: as a result of the hit, there are two killed, there are also injured people, said head of Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.
The relevant services are working on the scene, the victims are receiving all the necessary assistance, the head of the Administration wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.