Facts

20:01 11.05.2023

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Karasevych as the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Corresponding decree No. 267/2023 of May 10 was published on the website of the head of state.

“To appoint Oleksandr O. Karasevych as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” the document says.

As reported, in September 2022, Zelenskyy dismissed Maksym Kononenko from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands. After that, he became the Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia.

