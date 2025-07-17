Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:20 17.07.2025

Opposition ex-Dpty PM for European Integration warns of risks of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agriculture unification

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ivanna.klympushtsintsadze

Head of the parliamentary committee on Ukraine's integration into the European Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, who represents the European Solidarity opposition party and was the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration in 2016-2016, considers the unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment and Agriculture to be a crime against public administration and European integration.

"These are incompatible ministries. Their positions will always be opposite, they are natural opponents in any country. In addition, agriculture and the environment are the two most complex blocks, outside the rule of law, of our European integration. We are facing extremely difficult negotiations in these areas," she said on Facebook.

Klympush-Tsintsadze said that in 2019, the first government of the Servant of the People party and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the leadership of Oleksiy Honcharuk had already united the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture Policy, as well as the Ministries of Ecology and Energy, but in 2020 they were again separated.

"The authorities are destroying the already weak institutional capacity in these areas, instead of strengthening and building it," the head of the parliamentary committee on European integration said.

She also criticized the merger of the Ministry of Defense with the Ministry of Strategic Industry, because "one structure will order, produce and control itself," which could lead to opacity of procurement.

Tags: #union #risks #ministry_economy

