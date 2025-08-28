Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 28.08.2025

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy


China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

China is allowing Russia to continue fighting despite its statements that the war should not be expanded and that a ceasefire is needed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Unfortunately, China allows Russia to fight. That's exactly how it looks. And although there have been many statements from China that the war cannot be expanded, that a ceasefire must be called, there have been no truly strong steps," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He noted that it is necessary to convince global actors to act.

"The end of the war is possible thanks to the force of pressure on the only one who continues to strike, delaying any settlement. Russia kills every day," the president emphasized.

Tags: #china #zelenskyy #russia

