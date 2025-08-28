Interpipe jointly with Dnipro authorities involves 13,000 schoolchildren, students in technical education ecosystem

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe has involved 13,000 children in the ecosystem of technical education, which it built in Dnipro together with the city authorities, in six years, director of communications at Interpipe Liudmyla Novak reported at the Forbes Ukraine University forum.

According to her, about 10,000 boys and girls are directly studying in schools, vocational schools and the Dnipro Polytechnic Institute, which have entered the ecosystem. It already unites 20 new locations in educational institutions of various levels. There are comfortable conditions, modern equipment, and programs adapted to the needs of technological production.

Another 3,000 schoolchildren and students are involved in related programs - they participate in inter-school competitions, training courses, career guidance events.

"In order not to experience a shortage of personnel in the future, we are already awakening schoolchildren's interest in technical specialties and demonstrating that modern production is innovation, prestige and high technology. We realize that investments in education work for the long term. We believe in this idea and strive to make engineering professions prestigious again," Novak emphasized.

She previously reported that the development of the ecosystem of educational spaces began in 2020: modern mechatronics laboratories were built in four schools in Dnipro, where they installed reduced copies of real industrial lines. In five more schools, work rooms were modernized: they were renovated and modern equipment was purchased there.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of steel pipes and railway products. The company's products are supplied to more than 50 countries around the world through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America and Europe. In 2024, the company transferred UAH 5.5 billion to budgets of all levels.