Overnight shelling of Kyiv strengthens Canada's resolve to help end war in Ukraine by providing it with security guarantees

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MarkJCarney2025/

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted the immutability of Russia's goals in the war against Ukraine in connection with the shelling of Kyiv on Thursday night and declared his support for the Ukrainians.

“Last night, Russia launched another brutal attack on Kyiv that deliberately targeted civilians and killed more than a dozen people, including children. By murdering when he should be talking, Putin demonstrates in the most horrific manner that his mission to subsume the Ukrainian people under his tyranny continues,” Carney said on X.

According to him, Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine “Canada stands with Ukraine; your fight is our fight. Canada is working with allies to stop the killing and to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine — fortified by robust and credible security guarantees. Last night’s attack will only harden our resolve,” Carney added.

As reported, damage to buildings and infrastructure was recorded in 33 locations in Kyiv in all ten administrative districts due to a combined enemy attack on the city last night, with 19 civilian casualties already known.