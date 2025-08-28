Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:23 28.08.2025

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

1 min read
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Ukraine and Russia are not ready to end the war and announced statements by US President Donald Trump on this matter.

Leavitt said at a briefing Thursday that both sides in this war are not prepared to end it themselves. She said that the US president wants it to end, but the leaders of those two countries need it to end. She presumed that they want it.

Leavitt also added that the president is expected to make some additional statements on that later.

