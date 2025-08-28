Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:10 28.08.2025

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

1 min read
Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won't take place

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is impossible after Russia's attack on Kyiv on Thursday night, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is confident.

"We must respond to this unprecedented attack. It seems clear that there will now be no meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Putin, despite the agreement between President Trump and President Putin last week," Merz said at a joint meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Fort Brégançon in southern France.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, with drones and missiles at night. According to the latest data, 19 people were killed in Kyiv, including four children. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the consequences of the Russian attack are recorded at 33 locations in 10 districts of Kyiv.

Tags: #germany #ukraine #russia #talks

