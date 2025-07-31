Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:47 31.07.2025

Russians fire over 300 drones, eight missiles over Ukraine, main target is Kyiv

2 min read
Russians fire over 300 drones, eight missiles over Ukraine, main target is Kyiv
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

More than 300 drones and eight missiles were fired by Russians over Ukraine on Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions have been affected. The capital was the primary target of the massive attack," he wrote on Telegram.

There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure in Kyiv.

"In one of the residential districts, an entire section of an apartment block has been destroyed. As of now, six people are known to have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. There are also reports of dozens of injured people, all of whom are receiving the necessary assistance," the president noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that the partners have all the tools to force the Russians to start real peace negotiations.

"Today, the world once again saw Russia’s response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe. New, showcase killings. That is why peace without strength is impossible. But forcing Moscow to make peace, compelling them to come to a real negotiating table — all the tools needed for this are in the hands of our partners. We are counting on everything now being voiced by America and Europe toward this goal to be fulfilled," the president said.

Tags: #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

15:06 29.07.2025
Russian attack injures 4 emergency workers during day

Russian attack injures 4 emergency workers during day

14:30 25.06.2025
Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

12:24 17.06.2025
Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

09:56 17.06.2025
Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

17:51 24.02.2022
Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

HOT NEWS

Six killed in Kyiv, incl six-year-old child

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

LATEST

Co-founder of monobank Gorokhovsky involved in Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's business affairs until June 2019 – London court

Six killed in Kyiv, incl six-year-old child

Syrsky emphasizes strict compliance safety requirements at training grounds, training centers

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

Shmyhal: Mobilization by 90% is conscious decision of Ukrainians

AFU General Staff: 121 clashes recorded on entire frontline as of 16:00, most intense fighting in Pokrovsk axis

Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

Synevo interested in buying businesses, may enter medical market in coming years

AD
AD