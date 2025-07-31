Russians fire over 300 drones, eight missiles over Ukraine, main target is Kyiv

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

More than 300 drones and eight missiles were fired by Russians over Ukraine on Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions have been affected. The capital was the primary target of the massive attack," he wrote on Telegram.

There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure in Kyiv.

"In one of the residential districts, an entire section of an apartment block has been destroyed. As of now, six people are known to have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. There are also reports of dozens of injured people, all of whom are receiving the necessary assistance," the president noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that the partners have all the tools to force the Russians to start real peace negotiations.

"Today, the world once again saw Russia’s response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe. New, showcase killings. That is why peace without strength is impossible. But forcing Moscow to make peace, compelling them to come to a real negotiating table — all the tools needed for this are in the hands of our partners. We are counting on everything now being voiced by America and Europe toward this goal to be fulfilled," the president said.