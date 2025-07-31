Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 31.07.2025

Six killed in Kyiv, incl six-year-old child

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

At least six people were killed as a result of a combined massive enemy attack on Kyiv, head of Kyiv city military administration Tymur Tkachenko reported on his Telegram channel as of 07:42 on Thursday.

"Currently, the services have confirmed six deaths. Four of them in Sviatoshynsky district, and two in Solomiansky. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy. The rescue operation is ongoing," Tkachenko wroteoin Telegram.

"At 4:47 I received information that the enemy once again hit a residential building with a direct hit. Sviatoshynsky district, a nine-story building. An ordinary residential building. For the past two hours, we have been coordinating priority measures to help people on the spot. The State Emergency Service is swiftly clearing the rubble. We must reach people who may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed entrance," Tkachenko described the consequences of the missile hitting the residential building.

Before that, he summarized the destruction in the capital as a result of the Russian attack with drones and ballistics in more than 27 locations. According to him, Solomiansky, Sviatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiyivsky districts were hit the hardest.

