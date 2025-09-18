Zelensky ratifies Ukraine-Britain Centennial Partnership Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law On the ratification of the Agreement on a Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The corresponding mark appeared in the law card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The law was supported by the parliament on Wednesday, September 17. Some 295 MPs voted "for."

The British Parliament ratified the document on July 4.

The Agreement on a Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was signed in Kyiv on January 16 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer. The document covers such key areas of cooperation as security and defense, maritime affairs, economy, energy, justice, countering disinformation, culture and education.