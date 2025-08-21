Ukraine, European Union Delegation to expand cooperation in countering corruption, judicial reform, development of legal institutions

Ukraine and the European Union Delegation have agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of countering corruption, judicial reform and development of legal institutions.

As reported by the press service of the President of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka held a meeting with Charge d'Affaires ai of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Gediminas Navickas.

"In particular, during the meeting, they discussed the next steps for the implementation of judicial reform, improving the system of preventing and combating corruption, and the priority of sustainable development of legal institutions. The parties agreed to expand cooperation in the format of consultations and joint projects," the press service said.

Special attention is paid to the finalization of the creation of the Special Tribunal and the Compensation Commission, which will consider the applications of victims of Russian aggression, the press service said.

Navickas confirmed his readiness to expand cooperation and support Ukraine's efforts in implementing reforms. He noted the progress already achieved and assured of further solidarity.

After the meeting, Mudra reported to the President of Ukraine on its results.