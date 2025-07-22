Pressure on us, SAPO head, 'stripping' of cases possible negative scenario

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos admits a negative scenario of events: further pressure on him and the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), including conducting investigative actions and opening cases.

"We expect further developments, including calculating negative scenarios - putting pressure directly on me and the head of the SAPO, possibly conducting investigative actions, closing, excuse my word, some cases - we admit that all these things can happen," the NABU director said at a briefing on Tuesday.