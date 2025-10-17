Klitschko: 13 veterans undergoing rehabilitation at Kyiv Human Titans prosthetics center

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5521

The modern prosthetics center, created as part of the Human Titans project in Kyiv at the end of the summer of this year, currently provides services to 13 veterans, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said after visiting the center together with the mayor of Brussels.

"The facility provides assistance to wounded soldiers and civilians who need modern prosthetics and rehabilitation. It is equipped with a 3D scanner for the manufacture of high-precision prosthetic components... Currently, 13 veterans from different regions of Ukraine are undergoing the prosthetics and rehabilitation process at the facility. Three of them are already at the final stage," Klitschko said on Telegram.

He noted that previously wounded Ukrainian servicemen received prosthetics in Germany, and now defenders can do so in Kyiv.

"Let me remind you that six prosthetic technicians from Kyiv were trained in prosthetics centers in Berlin. Also, as part of the project, about 60 Ukrainian servicemen with lower limb amputations of various degrees of complexity received prosthetics at the Bundeswehr military hospital. Now wounded defenders receive prosthetics at the center operating in Kyiv," the mayor said.

Klitschko also said Kyiv received four ambulances from Brussels, along with nine previously received ones. The Belgian capital also helps equip medical facilities, train doctors, and provides humanitarian aid, equipment, and special vehicles.

As reported, the Human Titans prosthetic center was opened on the basis of one of Kyiv's hospitals with the support of the Life Bridge Ukraine charitable foundation and as part of the capital's cooperation with Berlin.