SBU liquidates assassins of Colonel Voronych in Kyiv

During a special operation, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) eliminated agents of the Russian special services who, on behalf of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, carried out the murder of Colonel Ivan Voronych of the SBU in Kyiv.

"The special operation to find the killers of the Ukrainian defender was personally led by the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk," the SBU said on Telegram on Sunday.

"The FSB of the Russian Federation agent-combat group was sebt to Ukraine in advance and three days ago committed the murder of an SBU employee, our comrade Colonel Ivan Voronych. As a result of covert search and active counterintelligence measures, the enemy lair was discovered. During the detention, they began to resist, there was a firefight, so the scoundrels were eliminated. I would like to remind you that the only prospect of the enemy on the territory of Ukraine is death!" Malyuk was quoted as saying.

In addition, he thanked the National Police of Ukraine for their professionalism and support.

He emphasized that effective counteraction to Russian special services is a key area of activity for the Security Service. In particular, the SBU acts proactively and prevents 85% of crimes that the enemy tries to commit on the territory of our state.

According to the investigation, the murder of the Ukrainian defender was committed by two people - a man and a woman. Their supervisor ordered them to monitor the SBU employee, establish his daily schedule and travel routes. Later, the assassin gave the killers the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with a silencer was located.

"Having committed the murder of the Security Service colonel, the killers tried to lay low. But the SBU and National Police officers established their location in Kyiv region. This morning, a special operation was conducted, during which members of the FSB intelligence and combat group of the Russian Federation began to resist, so they were eliminated," the report says.

On Friday, July 11, Russian special services agents killed an SBU employee in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Criminal proceedings were opened under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman).

The measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.