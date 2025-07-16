Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:21 16.07.2025

BGV Graphite project marks Europe's recognizing Ukraine's potential in critical raw materials - BGV Group top manager

2 min read

Recognition of the BGV Graphite project, which is being implemented by the BGV Group founded by Hennadiy Butkevych at the Balakhivske deposit in Kirovohrad region, as strategic for the European Union is the beginning of European recognition of Ukraine's potential in the field of critical materials, which ultimately has great importance for all participants in the process, believes Serhiy Voitsekhovsky, a member of the group's board.

"We are very pleased that our BGV Graphite project has been recognized as strategic for the EU. We are firmly convinced that this is only the beginning of European recognition of Ukraine's potential and critical materials," Voitsekhovsky said during a profile panel session at URC-2025.

He stressed that this is the first such project in Ukraine, and its recognition as strategic for the EU is "a very good signal for the entire market."

At the same time, Voitsekhovsky emphasized that the company has a certain list of projects for critically important minerals in Ukraine and the product that the EU needs.

According to him, this is quite important, since in the field of critical raw materials it is usually about the competition of countries, not companies.

He added that the Balakhivske graphite deposit is one of the largest deposits not only in the European Union, but also in the world.

At the same time, referring to EU data, he indicated that over the past year it imported almost all graphite concentrate from China, while the country has introduced certain restrictions on raw materials.

"We know for sure that in the short term the situation will become increasingly difficult," the top manager of BGV Group emphasized.

"This status can help us achieve three main goals. Firstly, it is financing, since projects with critical materials are quite expensive. Secondly, it is market access and full integration into the European and international value chain. And thirdly, it is technology, since almost 97% of natural spherical graphite is currently produced in China, and everything related to various technologies is quite sensitive for the Chinese market," he said regarding the company's own expectations from recognizing the project as strategic for the EU.

