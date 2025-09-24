State programs needed to stimulate BIM technologies – Architectural Chamber

State programs are needed to stimulate the implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies. Forcing the use of BIM without providing support or conducting risk analyses can create monopolies and paralyze the market, the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Ukrainian Architects believes following the discussion of draft law No. 6383 on the BIM implementation.

"Before implementing BIM technologies, a study of the current state of the architectural market in Ukraine should be conducted, along with an update to design prices. Additionally, a developed state policy should be created to support and promote the growth of architects and designers. Hasty decisions could destroy the already fragile architectural and design market," Kyrylo Chuiko, a member of the Architectural Chamber, told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Architectural Chamber noted that the implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies is hindered by financial barriers, especially for small businesses. For instance, opening an architectural bureau with five employees who will work with BIM technologies requires an investment of approximately EUR 50,000 for computer equipment, servers, and licensed software. In wartime, this amount is unaffordable for most Ukrainian architects, the Union notes.

Additionally, there is no national software manufacturer. Only two foreign companies offer licenses, one of which is Hungarian, and payments are made in euros and dollars. This creates risks of monopolization and currency dependence.

Another inhibiting factor is the discrepancy between state prices and ProZorro's realities.

Procurement based on the "lowest price" criterion and outdated state prices make it economically impossible for small offices to work with BIM.

The Architectural Chamber notes that "forced implementation of BIM without state support programs can actually paralyze the sphere of architectural and design services."

It should be noted that there is no mandatory BIM practice in the EU. According to a 2024 study by the Architectural Council of Europe, there are 142,000 architectural offices and 580,000 architects in the EU. Seventy percent of these offices consist of one architect, and the vast majority have between one and five employees. Only 27% of architects use BIM, and of those, only 6% do so due to regulatory requirements.

As for domestic practice, according to the National Union of Ukrainian Architects study (2025), only 4,588 certified architects are recorded in the Unified State Electronic System in the Construction Sector, which is the lowest figure in Europe (1 architect per 10,000 population). Half of the practices are bureaus with up to 5 people, and 35% with one person. Since 2022, 60% of architects have had their income decrease, now the average annual income of an architect is only UAH 420,000 (EUR 8,600).

According to the calculations of the Architectural Chamber, the forced implementation of BIM will increase the cost of design by at least 30%.

"Forced application without support and risk analysis creates conditions for monopolization and can paralyze the market. Legislative initiatives should be based on real data from the Ukrainian market, and not only on general references to European experience. State strategies to support business are needed, in particular grant programs, preferential loans, and adapted state prices," Chuiko summarizes.