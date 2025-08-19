Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected new evidence against the commander of the fourth Army of the Air Force of the Southern Military District of Russia, Lieutenant General Mykola Hostiev, who ordered an airstrike on a theatre and maternity ward in Mariupol (Donetsk region).

"According to the investigation, in March 2022, the person in question gave the order to strike from the air on the center of Mariupol. As the investigation established, the Russians targeted the building of the maternity ward of the city hospital No. 3, residential buildings and the regional drama theatre," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is reported that the invaders used ten combat aircraft to carry out the strikes: Su-30SM (M2) fighters and Su-24M front-line bombers.

"It is documented how during the air attack the aggressor's combat aircraft targeted the maternity ward and the drama theater with high-explosive FAB-500 bombs," the SBU said.

On the orders of the Russian general, his subordinates bombed a residential building in the central part of Mariupol.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators in absentia reported Hostiev on suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons in advance of a conspiracy).

In 2023, the SBU reported in absentia the first suspicion of Hostiev, who commanded the shelling of civilian infrastructure in Mariupol.