Overnight Russia attacks with 4 Iskander missiles, 140 drones hitting 25 locations

The invaders attacked Ukraine last night with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 140 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types, 88 drones were neutralized; hits of missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 25 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"On the night of August 18 (from 21:00 on August 17), the enemy attacked with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the areas of Taganrog, Millerovo, Kursk), as well as 140 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – temporarily-occupied Crimea," the press service on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that enemy missiles and strike UAVs were hit at 25 locations in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.