Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 10.07.2025

Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress, mental health support services needed in every community – First Lady

2 min read

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has highlighted the need to scale up mental health services in Ukraine, noting that the vast majority of Ukrainians are currently living in chronic stress and emotional tension.

“A lot of effort is being made to scale up mental health services so that they are available in every community, and this requires the support of partners. The Mental Health Coordination Center under the Cabinet of Ministers is a key actor in this area,” Zelenska said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference (URC2025) in Rome on Thursday.

“More than 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress and emotional tension… Our economy continues to function thanks to millions of people who go to work after nights spent in basements. At these moments, the main emotions they experience are fatigue, tension and despair,” she said.

The First Lady also said that 11,000 rehabilitation specialists work in Ukraine, and over the past year and a half they have helped 600,000 Ukrainians who were injured as a result of hostilities and enemy strikes on Ukraine.

"We are learning from the best world clinics... but our own experience has also grown to such a level that we can already share it, and for this purpose, Ukraine has launched a medical partnership - this is direct international cooperation between medical institutions," Zelenska said, inviting conference participants to join this initiative.

Tags: #first_lady #mental_health

MORE ABOUT

11:11 09.05.2025
More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

09:32 21.02.2025
Residents of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions experience greatest pressure on mental health due to war - WHO repr in Ukraine

Residents of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions experience greatest pressure on mental health due to war - WHO repr in Ukraine

20:20 28.11.2023
Shmyhal: Some 1,102 communities identified that have services in field of mental health

Shmyhal: Some 1,102 communities identified that have services in field of mental health

12:53 07.08.2023
Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

HOT NEWS

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Development of military and technological sectors can lead Ukraine to an economic miracle and successful European integration - Merz

Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector

LATEST

Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Kyiv and Vienna team up to launch special tribunal for Russian aggression

Number of casualties from massive Russian air attack on Kyiv rises to 22 – KMVA

Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

Merz asks Slovakia to join18th sanctions package against Russia

AD
AD