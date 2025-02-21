Facts

Residents of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions experience greatest pressure on mental health due to war - WHO repr in Ukraine

According to the results of the national study "Health Index 2023", the residents of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions experience the greatest pressure on mental health due to the war, said the WHO Representative in Ukraine, Head of the WHO Country Office Jarno Habicht.

"Talking about mental health of Ukrainians, another vital health aspect, we noted that in 2023 index of health national study, almost half of respondents experienced some form of mental health problems. At the same time, this indicator differs significantly in the regional aspect. The greatest pressure on mental health was reported in Kherson (78.7%), Zaporizhia (77.1%), Kharkiv (73.7%) regions," he said.

"Nowadays, Ukraine shows significant progress toward ensuring that all people in Ukraine receive high level of mental health and well-being services. WHO helped establish a comprehensive framework to guide mental health system reforms. Key achievements included developing the Target Model of the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support System of Ukraine and the 2024–2026 National Mental Health Action Plan, along with 24 region-level plans. All these is crucial when we talk about establishing reliable nationwide system and ensure its accurate and most productive operation," he added.

Tags: #who #mental_health

