20:02 25.09.2025

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and First Lady of the United States Melania Trump have discussed child protection during a meeting in New York.

"Meet with the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. We discussed our common values, primarily the protection of children and their childhood," Zelenska said on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

She thanked Melania Trump for her support for Ukraine and for her attention to children who became victims of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, as well as for her letter – an appeal to Vladimir Putin for peace for children.

Zelenska expressed hope for further cooperation with Melania Trump to protect children.

It is known that the meeting of the First Ladies of Ukraine and the United States took place on Tuesday.

