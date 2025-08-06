EU Commissioner Kos welcomes appointment of new BES head

Photo: https://www.delo.si/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos welcomes the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

"I welcome the appointment of the new head of the Bureau of Economic Security #ESBU, a crucial reform strongly encouraged by the EU. The EU supports this step toward stronger institutions and 🇺🇦’s path to membership. Progress must continue," she wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) on August 6.

Prior to that, Tsyvinsky was Head of the Detective Unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

As reported, the Commission for the Competition for the Position of BES Director first recommended Tsyvinsky to the government on June 25. Three foreign members of the Commission voted for him, while Ukrainian representatives cast their votes for two other candidates - Mykhailo Burtovy and Oleh Borysenko.

The Cabinet of Ministers, which has 10 days to approve the candidacy, considered this submission on July 7 and, in connection with the SBU letter, addressed the Commission with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidacies that would meet all the established requirements, including security criteria.

On July 23, the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the BES resubmitted the candidacy of Tsyvinsky to the government.

Later, at Tsyvinsky's request, the SBU officially confirmed the absence of grounds for his non-appointment to the position of Director of the BES.

On August 1, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had agreed with Tsyvinsky to undergo a polygraph test before his appointment.