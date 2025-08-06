Eurosolidarity hails BES head appointment as legal victory

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, the winner of the competition for the position of head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), is a victory for law, justice, and common sense, according to a statement by the European Solidarity party (Eurosolidarity) published on its official website on Wednesday morning.

"But this is only one of the first steps in the fight to restore democracy in Ukraine and a real fight against corruption. Unfortunately, many more such steps will be needed, but only those who walk can overcome the road. What has inspired optimism in recent weeks is that society has a healthy immunity that condemns those who dream of authoritarianism in Ukraine to failure," the political force said in a statement.

Eurosolidarity stressed the need to return competitive selection to the prosecutor's office system, since this is an obligation of Ukraine on its path to membership in the European Union, and it has already been credited to Ukraine as fulfilled.

As reported, on August 6, after successfully passing the background checks and polygraph test, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, a candidate recommended by the competition commission, to the position of director of the BES. Prior to that, Tsyvinsky headed the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.