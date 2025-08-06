New BES chief gets 18 months to re-certify staff – MP Zheleznyak

The head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, appointed by the government on August 6, has a year and a half to create two commissions - to select new employees for the agency and re-certify existing ones.

As reported by the People's Deputy and co-author of the law No. 10439 on the reboot of the BES, adopted by the Rada on June 29, 2024, Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction), the law provides for "a lot of freedom" in making decisions for the head of the Bureau, in particular regarding deputies and structure.

Zheleznyak explained that the commissions will be formed in a 50/50 ratio. "Half (six members) are representatives of the head of the BES, the second half (also six people) are representatives of business, the public and experts (on the recommendation of embassies)," he noted, emphasizing the importance of the participation of the progressive community in this process in order to cleanse the BES of corrupt personnel, as well as recruit new people.

As reported, on August 6, after successfully passing the checks and polygraph, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, a candidate recommended by the competition commission, to the position of director of the BES.

Prior to this, Tsyvinsky headed the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.