16:06 07.07.2025

Cabinet starts UAH 5,000 payments under Schoolchild Package service - Shmyhal

Cabinet starts UAH 5,000 payments under Schoolchild Package service - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has launched Schoolchild Package payments in the amount of UAH 5,000 for the purchase of necessary things for a first-grader, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Today, at the initiative of the president, we are making a decision to launch a new payment - Schoolchild Package. This will be a cash assistance of UAH 5,000 for the purchase of necessary stationery, books, children's clothing and shoes for those who send their child to first grade in an offline format," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Monday.

According to him, every Ukrainian family will be able to receive the Schoolchild Package, the application will be submitted through Diia. The money can be spent exclusively in a non-cash form, paying by card for those things that are necessary for school.

"The Ministry of Social Policy will communicate all the details and information about the start of the application process. The payment of UAH 5,000 will in no way affect the allocation of housing subsidies or other social benefits," he added.

