MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee Chairman Danylo Hetmantsev have submitted a proposal to the 2026 state budget to cap officials’ monthly salaries at UAH 80,000.

"This cap will not apply to those involved in national security and defense measures," Hetmantsev wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He also announced that he had submitted a draft law proposing a temporary increase in the corporate profit tax rate for banks to 50% for 2026, along with a prohibition on deducting past losses.

"In 2023–2024, the state introduced windfall profit taxation for banks at the end of the year. This year, as promised, we did not raise taxes, and banks will pay corporate profit tax at the base rate of 25%. But the war continues. Year after year, the needs of the security and defense sector require ever-greater spending," Hetmantsev explained.

According to his estimates, the measure would increase budget revenues by UAH 30 billion.