Rada finance committee chair Hetmantsev accused of dissertation plagiarism

Member of parliament and head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, is accused of academic plagiarism in his PhD thesis, according to the public resource "Plagiarism and Falsification in Scientific Works."

"Academic plagiarism was detected on pp. 15–36 and 117, a total of 23 pages, which makes up 13% of the main text, as well as on p. 5… Two sources of plagiarism were found," says a report on the PhD thesis on "Banking Secrecy: Peculiarities of Its Regulatory Regulation in Ukraine and in the Legislation of Foreign Countries," published on Wednesday.

It is noted that the work was defended by Hetmantsev in 2004 at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

As reported, on October 22, the resource "Plagiarism and Falsification in Scientific Works" accused the former rector of Mariupol State University, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykola Trofymenko of academic plagiarism in his dissertations.

In April 2025, the public initiative "Disergate" accused Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Kyiv City Council deputy from the Servant of the People party Andriy Vitrenko of academic plagiarism in his scientific articles and PhD dissertation. In particular, it was noted that Vitrenko’s works contain coincidences of texts, paraphrasing and rearrangement of words, as well as a number of other violations of academic integrity, in particular, plagiarism of works of Russian and Kazakh scientists. In July, the Ethics Committee of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education accepted for consideration a complaint about Vitrenko’s plagiarism. Vitrenko himself states that he does not tolerate academic plagiarism, and if the committee does not prove the presence of plagiarism in his works, he will file a lawsuit to protect his honor and dignity.