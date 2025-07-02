Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:05 02.07.2025

Kharkiv City Council renames 2 streets in honor of fallen pilots Ustymenko, Mes

1 min read

The Kharkiv City Council, at an extraordinary session on Wednesday, renamed two streets in honor of the Heroes of Ukraine, military pilots Maksym Ustymenko and Oleksiy Mes (call sign Moonfish).

"The street located from Ipodrom Square to house No. 130-g on Sumska Street and further to Hryhoriy Skovoroda Street was named Maksym Ustymenko Street. And part of the alley located from Sumska Street to house No. 7 in Glisada Dzhusa Lane was renamed Moonfish Alley," the press service of the Kharkiv City Council said.

As reported, Oleksiy Mes died on August 26, 2024, on an F-16 aircraft in a plane crash while repelling a massive combined missile and air strike by Russia on Ukraine. During the operation, he destroyed three cruise missiles and one strike UAV.

Maksym Ustimenko died on the night of June 29, 2025, repelling a massive Russian attack on an F-16 fighter jet. He managed to destroy seven air targets, but while targeting the last target the plane was damaged, and the pilot steered the plane away from the settlement. He did not have time to eject.

Tags: #renamed #kharkiv_city_council

