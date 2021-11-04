Facts

19:05 04.11.2021

Language ombudsman calls for renaming Severodonetsk, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pervomaisk, number of other settlements

Ombudsman for the protection of the state language Taras Kremin calls on local authorities to bring the names of a number of settlements in line with the spelling and standards of the state language.

"Today I have signed several dozen appeals to the heads of local government bodies with a request to bring the names of settlements in line with the spelling, standards of the state language and the requirements of Article 41 of the Law," Kremin said on the air of the Ukrainian Radio, the press service of the language ombudsman reported.

Kremin recalled that in accordance with the language law, geographical names, as well as the names of squares, boulevards, streets, lanes, slopes, driveways, avenues, squares, embankments, bridges and other toponyms of settlements are performed in the state language.

"I have received numerous appeals and messages from citizens who complain that the names of a number of settlements are Russian-speaking and do not correspond to the rules and norms of Ukrainian spelling. These are such settlements as Arbuzynka, Severodonetsk, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Yuzhne, Spokoistviye, Nadezhdovka , Perevodchikovo, Luch, Pervomayskoye, Pervomaisk and many others. Many had wonderful historical names, like Siversky Donets, Harbuzynka or Bohopol and were unfairly renamed during the communist regime," said Kremin.

The Language Ombudsman also recalled that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine noted that the Ukrainian language is an inseparable attribute of the Ukrainian state, along with the state flag of Ukraine, the state emblem of Ukraine and the national anthem of Ukraine.

"In this regard, all necessary measures should be taken to bring geographical names in line with the spelling, standards of the state language and the requirements of Article 41 of the law. This will contribute to ensuring the functioning of the state language as a tool for uniting Ukrainian society, a means of strengthening state unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, independent statehood and national security," the commissioner stressed.

