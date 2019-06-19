Kharkiv City Council votes to rename Hryhorenko Avenue to Zhukov Avenue

On Wednesday, Kharkiv City Council deputies voted to rename Petro Hryhorenko Avenue to Marshal Georgy Zhukov Avenue.

Some 59 deputies voted in support of the decision, 13 against, during the session on Wednesday.

The decision also provides that the name of Petro Hryhorenko will be given to a new street stretching from Rymarska Street to Klochkovska Street.

As reported, in May 2016, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Ihor Rainin signed an order on renaming several landmarks pursuant to the law on condemning the communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and banning the propaganda of their symbols. In particular, it provided for the renaming of the Marshal Zhukov metro station to Palace of Sport, and the avenue of the same name to Petro Hryhorenko Avenue (a Soviet general, human rights activist who defended the Crimean Tatars and other deported peoples).

On May 8, 2019, electronic petitions were registered on the website of the Kharkiv City Council, demanding renaming the avenue in honor after Zhukov, as well as the metro station, and the removal of the Victory for All volunteer tent installed there by pro-Ukrainian activists in September 2014.

On the same day, Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes declared support for both petitions and promised to do everything in his power to implement them if they gained the necessary number of votes. During May 9, both petitions gained more than 5,000 votes needed for consideration by the city authorities.