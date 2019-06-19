Facts

12:26 19.06.2019

Kharkiv City Council votes to rename Hryhorenko Avenue to Zhukov Avenue

2 min read
Kharkiv City Council votes to rename Hryhorenko Avenue to Zhukov Avenue

On Wednesday, Kharkiv City Council deputies voted to rename Petro Hryhorenko Avenue to Marshal Georgy Zhukov Avenue.

Some 59 deputies voted in support of the decision, 13 against, during the session on Wednesday.

The decision also provides that the name of Petro Hryhorenko will be given to a new street stretching from Rymarska Street to Klochkovska Street.

As reported, in May 2016, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Ihor Rainin signed an order on renaming several landmarks pursuant to the law on condemning the communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and banning the propaganda of their symbols. In particular, it provided for the renaming of the Marshal Zhukov metro station to Palace of Sport, and the avenue of the same name to Petro Hryhorenko Avenue (a Soviet general, human rights activist who defended the Crimean Tatars and other deported peoples).

On May 8, 2019, electronic petitions were registered on the website of the Kharkiv City Council, demanding renaming the avenue in honor after Zhukov, as well as the metro station, and the removal of the Victory for All volunteer tent installed there by pro-Ukrainian activists in September 2014.

On the same day, Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes declared support for both petitions and promised to do everything in his power to implement them if they gained the necessary number of votes. During May 9, both petitions gained more than 5,000 votes needed for consideration by the city authorities.

Tags: #kharkiv #renamed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 18.06.2019
Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

18:47 03.06.2019
Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

12:34 03.05.2019
South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

16:03 21.04.2019
No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

14:24 21.04.2019
Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

11:00 26.03.2019
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

11:24 22.03.2019
SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

10:18 06.03.2019
Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

17:39 11.02.2019
SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

LATEST

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Netherlands to send requests to Russia, Ukraine demanding questioning of MH17 crash suspects

Agreement to swap captives, including Sentsov, broken after Zakharchenko's murder - Medvedchuk

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD