Facts

15:37 14.05.2022

Kyiv City Council renames Peoples' Friendship Arch into Arch of Ukrainian People' Freedom

Kyiv City Council renames Peoples' Friendship Arch into Arch of Ukrainian People' Freedom

The Kyiv City Council has decided to decommunize the Peoples' Friendship Arch and renamed it the Arch of Ukrainian People Freedom, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council decided to decommunize the name of the Peoples' Friendship Arch. Now it is the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian people," he wrote on his telegram channel on Saturday.

At the same time, he informed that the deputies also approved a list of more than 40 monuments and memorial signs that need to be removed from the streets and buildings of the capital and transferred to the museum of totalitarianism.

