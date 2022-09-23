Facts

19:09 23.09.2022

NBU approves renaming Alfa-Bank Ukraine as Sense Bank

NBU approves renaming Alfa-Bank Ukraine as Sense Bank

The National Bank of Ukraine has approved amendments to the charter of Alfa-Bank Ukraine on renaming it as Sense Bank, Roman Shpek, the head of the commercial bank's supervisory board, said.

"The message has just come that the National Bank approved on changes to the charter. But there is still more work to be done, other documents to be prepared," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Shpek specified that it is planned to complete the renaming process in December this year.

"Believe me, it is morally and psychologically important for us, the team, not to be associated with the Russian Alfa-Bank. This is the main reason for changing the name at this time," he stressed.

According to the banker, he expects that the bank's customers will also react positively to its renaming.

Commenting on the decrease in the bank's assets, Shpek called it rather a positive sign, indicating a high level of control and management of the loan portfolio. The service level for corporate loans is 85%, he added.

"Of course, there were panic moods in the first months of the war, including because of the news about the sanctioning of the final beneficiaries or against the background of fakes that have been constantly spreading about us lately. But the situation is leveling off. In August, we recorded an increase in funds for urgent deposits," he said.

He added that next year, based on the overall macroeconomic situation, the bank's financial condition is unlikely to improve significantly, but the bank clearly sees how to maintain operating profitability.

