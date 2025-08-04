Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:12 04.08.2025

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

2 min read
State Oschadbank, within the framework of the implementation of the defense agreement between the governments of the Netherlands and Ukraine, which provides for the purchase of a certain amount of products from Ukrainian UAV manufacturers for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, provided bank guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 million, the bank reported on Saturday.

"In accordance with the agreement, Ukrainian UAV manufacturers will conclude direct contracts with the Dutch government. Oschadbank, in turn, through the instrument of a bank guarantee, the beneficiary of which is the Dutch government, will ensure the possibility for Ukrainian manufacturers to receive partial advance payment under the contracts," Oschadbank explained in a release.

According to it, the financial institution has already issued guarantees for four companies that were selected to implement the agreement by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the government of the Netherlands.

"I know that other partner countries are also ready to participate in financing the Drone Line project, initiated by the president of Ukraine, using the same mechanism for providing bank guarantees," Yuriy Katsion, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank, responsible for corporate business, commented on the prospects of this mechanism on Facebook.

According to him, together with the preferential lending program and the instrument for providing state portfolio guarantees for private defense manufacturers, which Oschadbank participated in developing, as well as the practice of banking consortiums, this mechanism will become another way to stimulate the growth of domestic production volumes in the field of security and defense.

Katsion added that the increase in the number of banks that, together with Oschadbank, will participate in the implementation of such projects would have a significant impact on the growth of domestic production volumes in the security and defense sector.

"We will scale this successful experience with other partners so that even more Ukrainian drones will be on the front as soon as possible," stressed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who thanked the Dutch government for the decision to purchase Ukrainian drones.

He noted that guarantees from Oschadbank would help accelerate the implementation of contracts and the supply of drones to units.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, Oschadbank ranked second in terms of total assets (UAH 449.7 billion, or 12%) among 60 banks in the country as of April 2025.

