13:04 25.06.2025

Rubio at NATO-Ukraine Council: There is only diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a speech at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday that the Russian-Ukrainian war has only a diplomatic solution and no military one.

“US President Donald Trump has been abundantly clear the Russia-Ukraine war must end. At today's NATO-Ukraine Council meeting I reiterated that there is no military solution, only a diplomatic one,” Rubio wrote on X.

