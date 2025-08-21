Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:42 21.08.2025

Novus plans to expand Mi Market network, opening 60 stores each year

3 min read
Novus plans to expand Mi Market network, opening 60 stores each year

The Novus supermarket chain has opened 50 Mi Market minimarkets and plans to open 60-70 such stores annually, Novus Deputy General Director for Operations Oleksiy Panasenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our goal is to open 60-70 Mi Market stores per year. The majority will continue to be concentrated in Kyiv and the region, but we will experiment with other regions. In the five-year perspective, we want to become the leader of Kyiv in this format, to establish ourselves as a network that is truly close to people every day," he said.

As reported, in August, the chain opened the first store of this format outside the capital region in Ternopil.

"We already have a stable business in the ‘store near home’ format in Kyiv and the region. Therefore, the logical step was to test this format in other cities. We chose regions that are familiar to us - Novus stores already operate there, we have a client base and understand local consumer habits. Ternopil is a city with dynamics, an active community and a demand for a convenient shopping format. It was a natural choice," says Panasenko.

He explained that when developing this format, the company focuses on four key factors: labor efficiency, optimized logistics, the right assortment and cost minimization.

"This allows us to consistently keep the EBITDA indicator above 10%. Mi Market is small in size, but with high attendance and fast turnover. The average check is UAH 140–160, and the client comes often - several times a week. This makes the model viable," says Panasenko.

The "near home" format gives very good efficiency per square meter, because the area is small, the product range is maximally adapted to the needs of the district, and the traffic is high. The average area of ​​the store is 96 sq m.

"Our main service is attentiveness and good attitude towards the buyer. We strive to be not just a store, but a part of society, conditionally - a member of the family, so that people know: we are always there, always open to dialogue and ready to respond quickly to the needs of the community. We are currently testing various solutions - from digital services to local initiatives. And we are sure that the future is precisely this: a combination of simplicity, speed and trust," says Panasenko.

The development of the Novus supermarket chain is being carried out by BT Invest (Lithuania), a company established in 2008 by former shareholders of Sandora, Raimondas Tumenas and now deceased Ihor Bezzub.

Tags: #network #retailer #development

MORE ABOUT

16:12 11.08.2025
Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

10:02 25.07.2025
Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

20:24 18.06.2025
LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

20:57 22.05.2025
Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

20:23 24.04.2025
Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

20:07 01.04.2025
Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

20:27 25.03.2025
Ukravtogaz expands network of supply of compressed natural gas CNG

Ukravtogaz expands network of supply of compressed natural gas CNG

20:46 18.03.2025
EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

20:36 17.03.2025
Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

20:07 26.12.2024
Dobrobut medical network, jointly with Hospice Ukraine, will provide free medical care to about 500 palliative patients

Dobrobut medical network, jointly with Hospice Ukraine, will provide free medical care to about 500 palliative patients

HOT NEWS

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

Defense tops Ukraine's 12-point government strategy plan

LATEST

Bread products up in price by 20% last year, to add another 15-20% in 2025 – director of Kyivkhlib

Capacity of Ukraine’s bakery market stabilizes, to exceed 2021 in money terms by 15% in 2025 – opinion

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

Interpipe joins green energy project in English Channel

Naftogaz starts using EBRD's EUR 500 mln loan to Ukraine to purchase gas – Koretsky

Number of active cards in Q2 2025 falls most in 3 years, mono narrows gap with Privat – NBU

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

AD
AD