Novus plans to expand Mi Market network, opening 60 stores each year

The Novus supermarket chain has opened 50 Mi Market minimarkets and plans to open 60-70 such stores annually, Novus Deputy General Director for Operations Oleksiy Panasenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our goal is to open 60-70 Mi Market stores per year. The majority will continue to be concentrated in Kyiv and the region, but we will experiment with other regions. In the five-year perspective, we want to become the leader of Kyiv in this format, to establish ourselves as a network that is truly close to people every day," he said.

As reported, in August, the chain opened the first store of this format outside the capital region in Ternopil.

"We already have a stable business in the ‘store near home’ format in Kyiv and the region. Therefore, the logical step was to test this format in other cities. We chose regions that are familiar to us - Novus stores already operate there, we have a client base and understand local consumer habits. Ternopil is a city with dynamics, an active community and a demand for a convenient shopping format. It was a natural choice," says Panasenko.

He explained that when developing this format, the company focuses on four key factors: labor efficiency, optimized logistics, the right assortment and cost minimization.

"This allows us to consistently keep the EBITDA indicator above 10%. Mi Market is small in size, but with high attendance and fast turnover. The average check is UAH 140–160, and the client comes often - several times a week. This makes the model viable," says Panasenko.

The "near home" format gives very good efficiency per square meter, because the area is small, the product range is maximally adapted to the needs of the district, and the traffic is high. The average area of ​​the store is 96 sq m.

"Our main service is attentiveness and good attitude towards the buyer. We strive to be not just a store, but a part of society, conditionally - a member of the family, so that people know: we are always there, always open to dialogue and ready to respond quickly to the needs of the community. We are currently testing various solutions - from digital services to local initiatives. And we are sure that the future is precisely this: a combination of simplicity, speed and trust," says Panasenko.

The development of the Novus supermarket chain is being carried out by BT Invest (Lithuania), a company established in 2008 by former shareholders of Sandora, Raimondas Tumenas and now deceased Ihor Bezzub.